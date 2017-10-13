Ittersagen team takes 2017 Chamber Scramble

■ STAFF REPORT

On Monday, Oct. 9 the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual Scholarship Golf Scramble at The Gasparilla Inn & Club Golf Course, raising more than $26,000.

Wesley Locke of the Chamber said more than 21 teams participated. “We are so excited to continue supporting our local students in their academic endeavors,” Locke said. “Making a difference in these students’ lives wouldn’t be possible without the support of these incredible businesses as well as the generosity of the golfers on all 21 teams. Thank you for investing in the futures of the next island generation!”