Island tower gets updated antennas, FPL power pole upgrades in progress

■ BY SUE ERWIN

A contracting crew blocked off a section of East Railroad Avenue between Fourth and Fifth Street on Tuesday, May 29 through June 1 to replace the antennas on the communications tower. The project was expected to take three to four days, but rain earlier in the week delayed the work.

The parcel, located at 390 East Railroad Ave., is owned by Embarq Florida, Inc.

The tower is located in a historical designation part of Boca Grande.

The work included relocating existing antennas and adding additional ones as well as a platform for equipment.

A new generator has been installed, and a radio cabinet has been added. Structural modifications have been made to reinforce the tower.

Area Wide Protective, a company contracted by Florida Power and Light Company, has been installing new cement power poles around the island throughout the past few weeks.

The project consists of strengthening about 6.5 miles of the energy grid, which stretches from the mainland onto the island, as well as “undergrounding” portions of power lines, and replacing poles with stronger ones that can withstand hurricane force winds in the area.

“The project on the island of Boca Grande is part of our continued investments in making the energy grid stronger, smarter and more storm-resilient,” said Richard Beltran, FPL spokesperson.

The majority of the project is expected to be completed by the end of July, with some additional work to take place at a later date. The project will benefit more than 2,600 customers in the Boca Grande area.

Another island project took place on Tuesday morning, June 5. The water department installed 3,000 feet of new sewer line between Third and Fourth Street on Palm Avenue.

To learn about current or upcoming projects in Boca Grande, visit leegov.com.