Island School students learn about underwater life with ROV project

Featured News, The News
November 10, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
Island School students learn about underwater life with ROV project

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Students from The Island School spent Tuesday afternoon at the beach with Mr. Tremaine, testing out their navigation skills using an underwater ROV camera controlled with wiring and a laptop computer.

The ROV is a remotely operated vehicle the students built two years ago. The project is being guided by Mr. Tremaine.

Second through fifth grade students spend a few hours on the first Tuesday of every month at various locations such as piers and different areas of the bayou.

The students participate five at a time and are each given a task during the experiment.

This was the first time the students launched the ROV at the beach, and the wind and rough waves didn’t help the project.

“The weather wasn’t very ideal for this experiment,” Tremaine said. “It took a few times before we could launch it out into the sea and get some good footage.”

Tremaine and the students analyze the video that is recorded during the experiments to understand more about how fish and sea creatures live in their natural environment.

 

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post