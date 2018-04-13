Island School ‘Peace, Love, & Art’ exhibit starts April 18

■ SUE ERWIN

Every other year, students from The Island School work to create unique pieces of art that get to be on display for everyone to see at the Boca Grande Art Center.

The 2018 Island School exhibit will begin on Wednesday, April 18.

All are invited to join the proud parents and families of Boca Grande’s The Island School students and view their artistic masterpieces on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The exhibit will continue on Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily.

Under the guidance of art teacher Roselle Agles, the students are encouraged to practice their creative skills with the goal of producing one perfect piece to share with an audience.

“This year the students learned about many different artists and periods/movements such as: Leonardo da Vinci, Victor Vasarely & Op Art, Pablo Picasso & Cubism, Claude Monet & Impressionism, Marc Chagall & Surrealism, Yayoi Kusama & Conceptualism to name a few. Our focus was to create Art for the World, bringing peace and love to all who view it. We wanted to focus on putting positive energy and goodness out into the universe through our artwork” said Agles.

The show will be held in the Boca Grande Art Center located at 236 Banyan Street.

For more information call (941) 964-1700.