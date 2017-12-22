Island School donor to match patrons dollar for dollar

■ STAFF REPORT

The Island School received notification of a significant gift to the 2017-18 Annual Fund. A very generous anonymous donor has offered to match all contributions to this year’s Annual Fund on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to a total of $100,000.

The Annual Fund provides almost 20 percent of the budget and is vital to the daily operations of the school. This gift will help fill the gap between state and county funding and the costs of delivering an exceptional educational experience to our students.

The Island School is a multiage charter school for grades K-5 in Boca Grande, Florida. It was founded and approved by the Lee County School Board in 2000. Its purpose is to educate the children whose parents live or work in the community of Boca Grande on Gasparilla Island.

Their mission of the school is to create an educational environment, which stresses academic excellence while nurturing the spirit of the child.