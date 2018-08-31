ISLAND LEO BEAT: Missing dock box prompts investigation

STAFF REPORT – The theft of a dock box at a yacht on Bayou Avenue was the subject of an investigation on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

According to reports issued by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the complainant (who works for the boat’s owner) said the box was on a dock in the 400 block of Bayou Avenue, and was last seen the day before on August 27 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Reports indicate the box contained miscellaneous fishing equipment and cleaning supplies worth approximately $700. The box itself, a Taylor Made dock box, is worth about $1,000.