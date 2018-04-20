ISLAND LEO BEAT: CSO crime prevention team to hold special presentation at Power House

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Unit invites everyone on the island to a special presentation on ID theft and other fraudulent activities, scheduled for Wednesday, April 25 at 2 p.m. in the Boca Bay Power House.

Topics will include credit card fraud, phone scams, email phishing and social media scams.

At least one island resident recently received a very disturbing phone call from someone who claimed to be her grandson, saying that he was in trouble and needed money. She was able to ascertain that the call was not real, but she was still very shaken up by the call in general.

This presentation could be valuable in learning how to differentiate a real call from a fraudulent call.

Other Boca Grande residents have recently received phone calls with an automated voice claiming, “We have called the cops regarding four serious allegations pressed on your name as of this moment … we would request you can get back to us so that we can discuss about this case before taking any legal action against you … the number to reach us is …”

It is best not to return the phone call, but to either ignore the call completely or contact your local law enforcement agency.

For more information, contact (239) 282-5766.