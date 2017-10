BOCA GRANDE COMMUNITY CENTER HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL SATURDAY, OCT. 28 12:30 TO 3 p.m. COSTUME CONTEST STARTS AT 1 P.M. SHARP!

MILLER’S DOCKSIDE HALLOWEEN BASH SUNDAY, OCT. 29 9 P.M. TO MIDNIGHT LIVE MUSIC BY THE BOCA BANDE COSTUME CONTEST 21 AND OVER ONLY

BOCA GRANDE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MERCHANT HALLOWEEN WALK TUESDAY, OCT. 31 4:30 TO 5:30 P.M. IN DOWNTOWN BOCA GRANDE

PLEASE USE CAUTION WHEN DRIVING DOWNTOWN DURING THAT TIME … WE WANT TO KEEP OUR LITTLEST GHOULS AND GOBLINS SAFE!