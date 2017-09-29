Island architect to be honored at MOD weekend

■ STAFF REPORT

Tickets are on sale now for Sarasota MOD Weekend – their fourth annual Midcentury Modern Architecture Festival – which will take place November 10 through 12 and will celebrate island architect Edward J. “Tim” Seibert, FAIA.

The weekend features cocktail parties, presentations, film screenings, art exhibits, house tours as well as walking and trolley tours. Tickets normally sell out quickly, and a MOD VIP pass is available for $315 with coupon, found at sarasotamod.com.

On Friday, Nov. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. there will be a Tim Seibert Art Exhibition. It will be held at the Blue Pagoda, 655 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Seibert will be available there at 2 p.m.

The MOD Opening Party will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday with Seibert in attendance, to be held at Hiss Studio, 1310 Westway Drive in Sarasota. A presentation will be made with remarks by the City of Sarasota, Sarasota County and Seibert Architects. From 8 to 10 p.m. that night a “Pop-up” party will be held at Aloft Sarasota.

On Saturday, Nov. 11 a Tim Seibert Legacy Presentation will be held, including breakfast and three events between 8 a.m. and noon. This will take place at the Ringling College of Art & Design, Larry Thompson Academic Center Auditorium, 2363 Old Bradenton Road. See the website for more details.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, activities such as self-guided Lido Shores house tours, a tour of The Umbrella House on Westway Drive, tours of the Hiss Studio and trolley tours will take place. Saturday evening from 6 to 8:30 p.m. there’s the Bay Plaza Penthouse Cocktail Party, 1255 N. Gulf Stream Drive in Sarasota.

On Sunday, Nov. 12 you can register for the Rosemary District Walking Tour from 10 a.m. until noon, with registration to be held at the BOTA Center, 1570 Boulevard of The Arts in Sarasota. It will feature talks by Todd Sweet, AIA, of Sweet Sparkman Architects and Gwen Kelly, Hive Architects. Open houses will include Rosemary Square, Canned Ham Vintage, Home Resource Contemporary Furniture, CitySide, Risdon on 5th and architect studios including Seibert Architects, Halflants & Pichette, Hall Architects and Solstice Architects.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday there will be more home tour opportunities, including the Seibert Siesta Key House on the Bay. The closing MOD party will be that night, 6 to 8:30 p.m., sponsored by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

For more information, go to sarasotamod.com.