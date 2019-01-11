I thought it felt chillier for a minute – Boca Grande turned into Pensacola by local phone company

■ STAFF REPORT

No, CenturyLink, we are not in Pensacola … try 561 miles south of there. It doesn’t seem like something we should have to say, yet here we are.

It has come to people’s attention lately that Boca Grande landline calls are coming up on caller IDs as Pensacola numbers. The area is right, the prefix is Boca Grande, but the location says “Pensacola.” This has led to some confusion and, obviously, more than a few ignored calls.

According to a source, the problem has been brought to CenuryLink’s attention, and they have found it is a problem in their central office. They’re working on it, but it may take some time to resolve.

So watch your incoming phone numbers closely – it may not always be a stranger at the other end.