Hurricane season starts June 1: Stock up on tax-free supplies

■ STAFF REPORT
Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins June 1 and will continue through June 7. You can stock up on supplies for the upcoming storm season and save money in the process.
Items that are tax-free include:
- Flashlights and lanterns costing $20 or less
- Radios and tarps costing $50 or less
- Batteries and coolers costing $30 or less
- Generators costing $750 or less
- Reusable ice packs
- Candles
- Gas containers
- Bungee cords
- Tarps
The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items or to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.
For a complete list and more information, visit floridarevenue.com.