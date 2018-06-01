Hurricane season starts June 1: Stock up on tax-free supplies

June 1, 2018
■ STAFF REPORT

Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins June 1 and will continue through June 7. You can stock up on supplies for the upcoming storm season and save money in the process.

Items that are tax-free include:

  • Flashlights and lanterns costing $20 or less
  • Radios and tarps costing $50 or less
  • Batteries and coolers costing $30 or less
  • Generators costing $750 or less
  • Reusable ice packs
  • Candles
  • Gas containers
  • Bungee cords
  • Tarps

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items or to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

  • the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.
  • sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

For a complete list and more information, visit floridarevenue.com.

