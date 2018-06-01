Hurricane season starts June 1: Stock up on tax-free supplies

■ STAFF REPORT

Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins June 1 and will continue through June 7. You can stock up on supplies for the upcoming storm season and save money in the process.

Items that are tax-free include:

Flashlights and lanterns costing $20 or less

Radios and tarps costing $50 or less

Batteries and coolers costing $30 or less

Generators costing $750 or less

Reusable ice packs

Candles

Gas containers

Bungee cords

Tarps

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items or to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.

sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

For a complete list and more information, visit floridarevenue.com.