Holy silver kings! 43 releases recorded for Ladies Howl at the Moon 2017

■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE

It was an extraordinary night of fishing for the 2017 Ladies Howl at the Moon on Saturday, June 3, with a double-header (and both brought to the boat) for one team, seven releases for the winning team and 43 whopping releases in all.

Capt. Nelson Italiano brought it home with his Little Spook team consisting of Julie Camp, Alison Leyrer, Amy Prestia and Renee Lindsey. They had seven releases total, leaving some high-spirited women with very tired arms.

Second place went to the team on Hey, Moma! with Capt. Wayne Joiner. Anglers included Danielle Zipay, Julia Kelley, Traci Swanson and Wendy Heinad. They had five releases on their boat.

Third place (last fish released) went to Capt. Chad Bombenger and his anglers that included Kerry Paulsen, Karissa Cumberland, Katie Mullins and Alexa Bombenger. They had two releases during the tournament.

Other releases include the Casuarina team with four, Family Tradition with four, Outta Line with three, Jill Marie with three, Blaze with three, Boca Blue with three, Squaw with two, Miss Aubrey with two, Phil-Jack with two, and the Tracy Lynn team, the DeJaVu team and the Think Fish team each had one release.

