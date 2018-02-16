History Bytes: Florida agriculture and natural resources

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Just a few years ago, Florida commemorated the 500th anniversary of Spanish explorer and conquistador Ponce de Leon’s discovery of “La Florida.” There was a celebration commemorating Florida agriculture that was 500 years in the making, but agriculture throughout the state was happening way before his arrival.

Mallory Lykes Dimmitt gave a presentation on the history of the citrus and cattle industries on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at a Boca Grande Historical Society “History Bytes” event.

“The Paleo-Indians that migrated here did so following herds and gathering food along the way … fish, shellfish and wildlife,” she said. “Later, European settlements started to plant corn, squash and beans.”

The second-largest economic driver in Florida after tourism is agriculture.

Florida’s unique sandy soil and subtropical climate proved ideal for growing the seeds that earlier settlers had planted, and wild orange trees started spreading south of St. Augustine down to Tampa at a rapid rate by the 19th century.

“Citrus literally helped shape the state, and Visit Florida still uses oranges and warm climate as major tourism attractions,” Lykes Dimmitt said. “After the Civil War and after the railroads were developed, new markets opened up in the northeast U.S. for oranges, and the demand for orange juice began to expand,” she said. “Florida citrus became a nearly nine billion-dollar industry employing nearly 80,000 people, and it leads the world in grapefruit production.”

The industry peaked in 1998; however, it has been shrinking over the last ten years due to freezes, disease and declining consumer demand.

Hurricane Irma destroyed 50 percent of the citrus crops in September of last year, leaving most of the fruits on the ground. It is estimated that this year will have the lowest output of citrus since WWII.

Lykes Dimmitt went on to talk about wild cattle that existed near St. Augustine.

“Early cattle ranchers made their living by finding and rounding up the cattle,” she said. “Back then, they were called ‘cracker cows’ or ‘cow hunters’ before the term ‘cowboy’ became common.”

By 1700 there were more than 30 privately owned ranches in Florida.

During the Civil War, Florida was the leading supplier of beef for troops on both sides of the war.

By the late 1960s there were only a handful of pure cracker cattle left, but some do still exist in certain areas.

The fence laws of 1949 were very controversial. They changed Florida from open range to fenced ranches.

The industry now is focused on raising calves and shipping them away to fully grow elsewhere.

Lykes Dimmitt is president of the board of the Florida Wildlife Corridor. She dedicates much of her time to working on the preservation of Florida’s natural resources.

“Early settlers would shoot wild birds and harvest and sell the feathers for ornamentation,” Lykes Dimmitt said. “By the late 19th century, plume hunters had nearly wiped out the snowy egret population. That was brought to an end in the early 20th century.”

Many of the earliest national wildlife refuge organizations were set up on islands to protect birds.

“My passion for conservation and agriculture is also an overlap of my profession and my family heritage in many ways,” Lykes Dimmitt said. “In the 1870s, Dr. Howell Tyson Lykes gave up the practice of medicine to take over his family’s 500-acre farm in rural Hernando County, where he engaged in citrus growing and cattle ranching.”

Today, the agribusiness operation has grown to more than 610,000 acres in two states.

Lykes Bros. Inc. is the largest private property owner in the Lake Okeechobee watershed and one of the largest in Florida, managing more than 300,000 acres for agriculture and conservation

“I would say our biggest natural resource issues in Florida certainly are water-related.”

Lykes is a proud partner with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) on two water storage projects to combat the phosphorus concentration in Lake Okeechobee.

The West Waterhole Project goal is to remove phosphorus from off-ranch water in the Prairie Canal before it enters Lake Okeechobee.

“The idea is to take water from agricultural areas, pump it onto pasture land, and allow that water to slowly sink into the ground and let nature do the job of removing the nitrogen and the phosphorus.”

The Nicodemus Slough is another similar project, and Lyke is pursing the development of a third project called Brighton Valley.

For more information on the projects, visit lykes.com.