Historical Society to hold annual meeting on April 19

■ STAFF REPORT

The annual meeting for members of the Boca Grande Historical Society, Inc. has been called for Thursday, April 19. It will convene at 4:30 p.m. in the Woman’s Club Room at the Boca Grande Community Center.

Agenda:

Call to order Minutes of the last annual meeting Financial report President’s report Membership report Election of directors Such other business as may come before the meeting Adjournment

Following the annual meeting, members please join us for wine and hors d’oeuvres in your honor on the deck of the Boca Grande Historical Society’s History Center, 170 Park Ave. at 5 p.m.

For more information, call 964-1600.