Historical Society seeks summer volunteers

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Historical Society is looking for a few volunteers this summer.

It’s a great way to meet new people and learn about our amazing island history.

Currently, specific needs are: – Someone experienced or interested in grant writing – Someone who would enjoy reading through historical interviews and writing down the topics they cover – Someone to update our main brochure, including taking some photographs of the History Center.

Two to four hours of light office work, one day a week. If you are interested or know someone who might be, please let a member know.

It’s a great group of people dealing with some fascinating topics. Annual memberships are available from November to November of each year. Members receive 10 percent off all items in the store and prior notification of events. The organization hosts public lectures, seminars, exhibitions and historical tours.

Look for updates in the Boca Beacon starting in October.

The Boca Grande Historical Society history center and bookshop offers a collection of Gasparilla Island’s historic memorabilia, including photographs, documents, maps and oral histories.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during season.

The center is located at 1470 Park Ave. Annual membership costs $60.

To learn more about how to become a member, visit bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com. You can also join by mailing a check to BGHS, P.O. Box 553, Boca Grande, FL 33921.