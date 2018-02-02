Historical Society presents ‘Mayflower: The Voyage that Made a Nation’

■ BY SUE ERWIN

A grand presentation by the Plimoth Plantation will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium.

The Plimoth Plantation is a living history museum in Plymouth, Massachusetts that attempts to replicate the original settlement of the Plymouth Colony established in the 17th century by English colonists who later became known as the Pilgrims. The museum was founded in 1947.

Richard Pickering, Plimoth Plantation’s chief historian, will tell the story of the original Mayflower’s 66-day crossing, and Whit Perry, director of maritime preservation and operations, will discuss the restoration of the Mayflower II.

Guests Steve White of Mystic Seaport and Ellie Donovan of Plimoth Plantation will provide additional information.

Nancy Lyons, secretary of the Boca Grande Historical Society, was instrumental in helping organize the event. She spends the summer months in Mystic, Connecticut, and after speaking with the head of the seaport one evening, she learned that there were four ships that used to pick up phosphate in the 1930s and 1940s in Port Boca Grande.

“I thought it was fascinating and thought this would make a perfect presentation for the Boca Grande community,” Lyons said.

Last year, a date was scheduled for the lecturers to come and speak on the island, but ominous weather cancelled their trip.

“We had a fabulous reception planned, but they were stuck in a blizzard, so of course we rescheduled them to come back this year,” Lyons said.

The Mayflower II is currently being restored at the Henry B. DuPont Preservation Shipyard at Connecticut’s Mystic Seaport. It is expected to be completed in 2019.

Perry is the project manager of the plan, and he will update the progress of the restoration as part of the presentation.

Britain built the vessel and sailed it to the United States as a gift of friendship in 1957. It is usually moored in Plymouth Harbor, where more than 25 million people have boarded it over the past six decades.

The $7.5 million makeover is expected to be done in time for the 2020 festivities marking of the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim landing.

The event is being sponsored by the Boca Grande Historical Society. There is no cost to attend, and no reservations are required.

The Boca Grande Community Center is located at 131 First Street.