Historic Board approves renovations to Gasparilla Inn Cottage

■ BY SUE ERWIN

The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board approved the only request on the agenda at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 14, made by The Gasparilla Inn & Club.

The subject property address is 490 Palm Avenue; however, the request is specific to Cottage 39, which is located on the corner of Tarpon Avenue and 4th Street.

Cottage 39 is a noncontributing, single-story structure built in 1998 pursuant to SCA 98-06-03. The cottage offers four bedrooms, each with a bath, a great room, a kitchen, two Florida rooms, and an entrance deck on the north, east and west elevation. The applicant proposes to remove the existing deck and construct an 8-foot by 15-foot enclosed porch entry, which will look similar to the other entryways provided for the multi-unit residence and other Gasparilla Inn cottages. The proposed entryway will feature 7-inch plank siding, white trim, new vinyl windows, shingle roof and a white exterior side door. The proposed porch will feature a clipped gable roof, which will be of the same material as the other Gasparilla Inn cottages.

Lee County Planner Jessica Leatherman said she would like to clarify an error in the staff report.

“It did mention ‘multi-unit residence,’ and it should be a ‘single-family residence’ – it is one cottage with multiple bedrooms, not multiple units,” she said. “Staff recommends that the Historic Preservation Board make a finding that the proposed demolition and replacement of the existing deck with a new entry-porch enclosure is in compliance with the design guidelines for the Boca Grande Historic District and LDC Chapter 22.”

Justin Sexton with Old Florida Homes spoke on behalf of the client.

“We do refer to this as 411 Tarpon Avenue, so we would like this clarification on the record,” he said. “And we request that the record show a correction to the staff report for CEO2017-00215 Gasparilla Inn Cottage 39. The correction should describe that Cottage 39 as a single-family residence, as Jessica (Leatherman) said earlier.”

He requested that a letter detailing this information be included in the record of the case.

Board member Bill Caldwell made a motion that the Board accept the project as approved by the staff with the letter attached as submitted by the applicant.

The motion passed.

Audio recordings for the meeting are available at lee.gov.com/dcd/committees.

The next meeting is planned for March 14, 2018.