Help celebrate 75 years of service with the BGFD

Featured News, The News
October 19, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print
Help celebrate 75 years of service with the BGFD

■ STAFF REPORT

Join Chief C.W. Blosser and the rest of the staff at the Boca Grande Fire Department as they celebrate 75 years of service to Gasparilla Island on Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Everyone will be able to check out all the newest fire department equipment, take a look back at some of the island’s history, watch demonstrations, take a tour of the elusive sleeping quarters of the firefighters, and pick the brains of the island’s most elite firefighting force.
There will also be refreshments.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post