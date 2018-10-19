Help celebrate 75 years of service with the BGFD

■ STAFF REPORT

Join Chief C.W. Blosser and the rest of the staff at the Boca Grande Fire Department as they celebrate 75 years of service to Gasparilla Island on Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Everyone will be able to check out all the newest fire department equipment, take a look back at some of the island’s history, watch demonstrations, take a tour of the elusive sleeping quarters of the firefighters, and pick the brains of the island’s most elite firefighting force.

There will also be refreshments.