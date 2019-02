■ STAFF REPORT

On Wednesday, Feb. 20 the Boca Grande Fire Department responded to a call of an accident on the golf cart path at the intersection of 11th Street and E. Railroad Avenue.

The call came in at 2 p.m. as a young boy had suffered a head injury and was bleeding. The caller said the boy was unconscious, but he did regain some consciousness at the scene and was life-flighted to a high-level regional trauma center. His condition was unknown as of press time.