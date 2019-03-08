Have a jolt of caffeine with a Mote scientist on March 13

Featured News, The News
March 8, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print
Have a jolt of caffeine with a Mote scientist on March 13

■ STAFF REPORT

Joinmote, Mote postdoctoral research fellow, for coffee and pastries at the Mote Marine Laboratory’s Boca Grande office on Wednesday, March 13 at 9 a.m.

After a brief presentation about his work entitled “Sharks, Seagrass, and Stressors: Diverse Mote Research in the Florida Keys,” Dr. Nowicki will be available for casual conversation and questions. This free event is open to the public at the Boca Grande location at 480 East Railroad Avenue.

The event is free to attend, but an RSVP via mote.org/boca is requested.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post