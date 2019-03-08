Have a jolt of caffeine with a Mote scientist on March 13

■ STAFF REPORT

Joinmote, Mote postdoctoral research fellow, for coffee and pastries at the Mote Marine Laboratory’s Boca Grande office on Wednesday, March 13 at 9 a.m.

After a brief presentation about his work entitled “Sharks, Seagrass, and Stressors: Diverse Mote Research in the Florida Keys,” Dr. Nowicki will be available for casual conversation and questions. This free event is open to the public at the Boca Grande location at 480 East Railroad Avenue.

The event is free to attend, but an RSVP via mote.org/boca is requested.