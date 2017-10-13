What happened to the message board at the Post Office?

October 13, 2017


■ STAFF REPORT

Members of community organizations on the island have been asking why the Members of community organizations on the island have been asking why the message board at the post office on Fourth Street has been recently removed. When asked, the postmaster said that placing items on the message board has always been against United States postal regulations. The postmaster said the office received notification from headquarters that the sharing of community information is not approved, and any items placed in the government office should be removed.

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

