What happened to the message board at the Post Office?

■ STAFF REPORT

Members of community organizations on the island have been asking why the message board at the post office on Fourth Street has been recently removed. When asked, the postmaster said that placing items on the message board has always been against United States postal regulations. The postmaster said the office received notification from headquarters that the sharing of community information is not approved, and any items placed in the government office should be removed.