■ STAFF REPORT

In last week’s Boca Beacon we accidentally put the wrong Busch family member in a story regarding a matching donation program at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium put forth by Adolphus Busch IV.

We accidentally ran a picture of August Adolphus Busch and we apologize for that mistake.

For more information on the program or how to donate go to mote.org.

NOTE: Only matches to the IC2R3 Hurricane Irma fund are being matched.

Meanwhile, enjoy this picture of the Mote logo.