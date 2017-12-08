Glass Bottom Rentals offering free kayak trials on December 10

December 8, 2017
■ STAFF REPORT

Have you crossed the bridges to Boca Grande recently and watched people smile as they enjoy viewing the creatures of the sea in clear kayaks?

If you’ve been wanting to check them out and experience the thrill for yourself, head to the Boca Grande Fishing Pier at the north end of the island on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The owners, Aaron and Katie Koher, will be offering free 30-minute trials of their clear kayaks, paddleboards and beach cruisers. This is a one-day-only event and no reservations are required.

The only thing you need to do is visit Glass Bottom Rentals on Facebook and hit the “Like” button.

This is a first-come, first-served event. The pier is located at 5810 Gasparilla Road. Rentals and tours are offered seven days a week.

Gift certificates are available for the holidays.

The Kohers started Glass Bottom Rentals in February 2017 after relocating here from Massachusetts to live their Florida lifestyle dream.

For more information, call (941) 237-1756.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon’s sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine.
She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

