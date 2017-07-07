GIWA notifies island residents of chlorine changes to water

■ BY BONNIE PRINGLE

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, GIWA

Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc. (GIWA) will be temporarily changing the disinfection process for its Placida and Boca Grande potable (drinking water) water supply.

From July 10, 2017 at 8 a.m. through August 21, 2017, GIWA will disinfect the water with free chlorine rather than combined chlorine/ammonia (chloramines).

This conversion to chlorine (which is a stronger disinfectant) from chloramines (which are longer lasting) allows GIWA to perform a water distribution system purge as recommended by the Department of Environmental Protection for water utilities using chloramines as their primary disinfectant.

This temporary change in disinfectant does not cause adverse health effects. However, during the period customers may experience a slight increase in taste, odor and color of the water due to the change in treatment.

Customers on kidney dialysis who use a proportioning machine to prepare dialysate at home are advised to contact their equipment supplier or physician to take any appropriate steps to accommodate the change in water disinfection and to install the proper filtering devices if needed.

Customers who have fish or other aquatic species in tanks are advised to contact their local pet store to ensure proper pretreatment of the water before adding or changing the water in the tank, to avoid any problems associated with chlorine.

If you have any questions concerning this change in disinfectants, please call Bonnie Pringle at 964-2423.