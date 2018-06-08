GIWA announces sewer and water line replacement project

■ STAFF REPORT

The Gasparilla Island Water Association has announced it will be replacing aging clay gravity sewer and water lines on Third Street and on Palm Avenue this summer. Rusty Plumbing, Inc. has been contracted to complete to project along with GIWA staff. The clay gravity sewer lines have been in service since 1972 and have numerous cracks and defects. Sewage does not flow out of the cracks and defects, but they allow copious amounts of rainwater to enter the sewer system during heavy rainfall events which can overload our wastewater treatment plant. They can also allow root intrusion which results in sewer back-ups.

The water lines date back to 1968. The material used is very thin and leaks frequently occur in this same area.

The gravity sewer lines are installed under pavement and will require us to remove the asphalt for a substantial portion of the road for excavations as deep as seven feet. Once the pipe is replaced, the trench will be filled with road base until pavement is restored. The sequence of construction will be as follows:

Crews will begin excavation at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Third Street on Monday, June 11, 2018, and work westward on Third Street to East Railroad Avenue;

Crews will relocate to Palm Avenue, just south of Third Street, and excavate northward on Palm Avenue to just south of Fifth street;

Pavement will be restored in the area removed for excavation once the sewer and water lines are replaced.

Lee County has scheduled complete resurfacing of both of these streets this summer.

GIWA’s project is expected to take approximately six weeks to complete and will result in road closure except to local traffic.

GIWA apologizes for any inconveniences this project may cause and wants to assure our membership that this is a greatly needed improvement for the efficiency of the operations of our water and sewer systems.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Bonnie Pringle, Utility Director, at 964-2423.