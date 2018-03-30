GIWA 2017 water quality report available

■ STAFF REPORT

Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc.’s 2017 Water Quality Report is now available online at mygiwa.com/2017CCR.pdf.

This report is designed to inform our membership about the sources and quality of their drinking water.

GIWA is pleased to report that GIWA’s water meets or exceeds all Federal (EPA) and State-established drinking water quality standards. The report is available online, but if any member would like a copy mailed to them, please contact GIWA at 964-2423.

GIWA must follow EPA guidance to notify its users of the availability of the report; however, that notification can be a little alarming. Your next three monthly bills will include a flier that states that nine contaminants were detected in your drinking water. Drinking water, including bottled water, is expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. To ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the EPA has regulations that limit the amount of contaminants in water provided by public water systems. The federal Food and Drug Administration regulates bottled water.

As you can see below, GIWA’s water is well within the maximum contaminant level for those nine contaminants reported in 2017.

For more information about these contaminants and your drinking water, please see our complete 2017 Water Quality Report at mygiwa.com/2017CCR.pdf or contact GIWA, and we will be happy to mail you a copy.

If you have any questions about this report, please contact Bonnie Pringle at 964-2423.