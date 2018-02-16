GIBA toll review committee discusses options for a new system

■ PROVIDED BY THE GASPARILLA ISLAND BRIDGE AUTHORITY

The GIBA Toll Review Committee meeting was held on Friday, February 9, 2018 in the conference room at the GIBA administration building.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the responses to GIBA RFP2017-04 for a new toll collection system.

The bidders (in alphabetical order) were: American Roads, E Transit, P Square/Transport Data Systems, Tecsidel/Lexine, TRMI (The Revenue Market, Inc), and Transcore. Each bidder provided their perspective and technical approach to improving the current GIBA electronic tolling system.

The Committee discussed the bids and focused on improvements desired for the new system. The plan is to upgrade the current hardware, software and cameras and to add automatic license plate readers to each lane, including the off-island lane. The upgrade will include the capability for customers to replenish and maintain their accounts online and to provide for various forms of electronic payment in the attended toll lanes. GIBA will focus on minimizing disruption to users while improving the technology in all three lanes as well as customer service.

Rest assured that with the technology upgrades, GIBA intends to have staff on hand in the lanes and in the administration building to continue to provide first-class customer service. We will manage expectations to meet the needs of all GIBA stakeholders.

Discussions also included some details relating to the toll lanes. The short distance from the toll plaza to the movable bridge, as well as the configuration of the merge lanes, necessitates that each lane continue to have a gate arm to help control the flow of traffic. The plan is to continue having two attended lanes and one unattended lane. The GIBA Board and staff will continue to discuss upgrades that will improve the mission to maintain safe and efficient traffic flow at all times through the toll booths, along the causeway and along the Intracoastal water way.

Toll costs will not be changing at this time.

The award of the bid will be a topic of discussion at the February 28 quarterly Board meeting.