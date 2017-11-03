GIBA toll construction update: Week 4

■ STAFF REPORT

The contractor continues to work on the new overhead roof. This week the lower roof in lane three was removed and is in the process of being replaced.

During active construction hours Monday through Friday. two on-island traffic lanes will remain open with the exception of material deliveries or equipment shifts.

There will be lane shifts during the course of the project; therefore, all traffic should approach the toll plaza at 5 mph. Workmen will be present and the speed limit will be strictly enforced.