■ STAFF REPORT

During active construction hours Monday through Friday, two on-island traffic lanes will remain open with the exception of material deliveries or equipment shifts. There will be lane shifts during the course of the project; therefore, all traffic should approach the toll plaza at 5 mph. Workmen will be present, and the speed limit will be strictly enforced. Shown above, the old roof was removed and disassembled in lane three, and new roof trusses are currently being installed.