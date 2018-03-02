GIBA begins process for new toll system: Don’t worry, no increases

BY MARCY SHORTUSE – A new, more user-friendly toll system was the primary topic of discussion at the quarterly meeting of the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority on Wednesday, Feb. 28 in the Woman’s Club Room at the Boca Grande Community Center.

Bill Klettke, the board member who was chosen to head the new toll system project, reviewed the bids from six companies regarding the replacement of the toll collection system. The prices varied from $390,000 to $2.3 million. After some discussion the bid was voted on, and a company called Etransit, Inc. was selected unanimously by the GIBA board. Etransit, based out of Bridgeport, Pa., is the current vendor for GIBA’s toll system, and the board believed that would help with a more seamless transition for everyone involved. Their bid came in at $687,000.

The new toll system, which the board hopes will be in place by January of 2019, will include even more options than what we have now.

Radio frequency Identification technology, or RFID, will be used for all toll cards and stickers. While this is the same technology used by SunPass, Boca Grande Causeway drivers will still have to stop at the toll booths, as the gate system will continue to be employed. The board discussed whether the new cards and stickers would all be implemented at once, or if customers would simply get a new type of card or sticker when it was time to renew their old one. No new fees will be charged for the new technology, either. There will be a new self-scan lane as well when the updated system is installed, open only during daylight hours and open only to GIBA card or sticker holders.

Credit and debit cards can also be used with the new system. The numbers will be encrypted as soon as they are scanned, which means those numbers will not be kept in the GIBA database, and no employee will have access to the numbers. Apple Pay and Google Wallet apps will also be accepted.

New cameras will be installed as well. There will be cameras to record all transactions for those coming on the island, and photos of license plates of each vehicle will be taken. Another new camera will also be installed for traffic heading off-island, and it will have automatic license plate recognition software installed. This means each license plate will be automatically run through a federal system, and if there are any law enforcement “hits” on those plates, law enforcement and GIBA will be notified.

A new customer portal computer program will also be available to customers so they can check their balance and card use, request additional passes and set up automatic payments.

“It is important to emphasize that the mission of GIBA is to maintain safe and efficient traffic flow at all times through the toll booths, along the Causeway and along the Intracoastal waterway,” said GIBA Executive Director Kathy Banson-Verrico. “The GIBA toll pass options will remain the same – standard account or annual account. Replacement of the toll system is not a toll rate change. The GIBA long-term cash flow plan is based on maintaining current toll rates.”

GIBA customer service is available to answer any questions or concerns you may have regarding your bridge pass account. Call 697-2271.

The new buildings that house the toll booths have finally been completed, and the project stayed within budget with a total cost of $334,000. That number includes the design work.

In other business, elections were held for the positions of chair and vice chair. Ginger Watkins was re-elected as GIBA board chairman, and Gay Darsie was elected as vice chairman. Board member and former Chairman David Hayes announced to the board that he would be leaving the island this summer, and that the April meeting might be his last. Watkins said they would give him a proper farewell at that meeting.

Anyone who is interested in joining the GIBA board can go to their website, giba.us, or call the office at 697-2271 for more information. Two vacancies need to be filled.

In the executive director’s report, Banson-Verrico said that they had a record-breaking February, with 102,000 cars through the toll booths, and that includes a very slow first two weeks of the month. Ironically, traffic counts for the year so far were down by one percent as compared to last year, with a six percent revenue decrease. Bridge openings for October 17 through January 18 were down by 12 percent, and Banson-Verrico said that probably was due to having a new, higher swing bridge and a decrease in boat traffic.

Engineering Chairman Peter Strong informed the board that the bridges were given a clean bill of health by Florida Department of Transportation inspectors recently, with no noted areas of concern. He expressed interest in establishing a strong relationship with a firm called WSP, Inc. for use in emergency situations, as they are in Tampa and have more than 30 engineers at their disposal. The board agreed, and it was determined that no vote was necessary because they had already included that firm in their library of engineering firms on hand.

As far as progress in determining why the road near Grande Quay was so flooded during Hurricane Irma, Banson-Verrico said they have had crews out working to clear debris and make the roadway right-of-ways more streamlined for water flow. GIBA workers jet-sprayed the drainage structures and found little to remove, so they are now removing foliage. They have also been in talks with the Lake Association on the north end (for Gasparilla Lake) to see if there is anything more that can be done if and when heavy, fast-falling rains occur in the future as they did during Irma.

Banson-Verrico said the final phase of that project will be to regrade and resod the damaged areas on the east side of the road, and that should be done some time in May.

Lastly, GIBA Independent Auditor Tom Cramer from Suplee Shea Cramer and Rocklein presented the GIBA audit for fiscal year 2017. He said the bridge is in a “strong financial position” and gave a clean audit report. Finance/Audit Chairman Drew Tucker presented the fiscal year 2018 first-quarter financial statements, which showed that GIBA “continues to build cash reserves to fund capital projects and to prepay long-term debt.”

The next quarterly meeting will be held on April 18 at 1 p.m. in the Houghton Room of the Boca Grande Community Center. On that same day at 11 a.m., there will be a governance committee meeting in the same location. A finance and audit committee meeting will also be held on the same day in the same room at noon, so pack a lunch.