GIBA roof repair update: Week 5

■ STAFF REPORT

The three lower roofs are framed in, and the stucco subcontractor is working on the overhead roof.

Question of the week: Why did you raise the roof of the toll plaza?

Answer: The overhead replacement roof is the same height. Each of the lower three roofs was raised 2 1⁄2 feet for easier maintenance of the A/C units. During active construction hours Monday to Friday, two on-island traffic lanes will remain open with the exception of material deliveries or equipment shifts. There will be lane shifts during the course of the project; therefore, all traffic should approach the toll plaza at five mph. Workmen will be present, and the speed limit will be strictly enforced.