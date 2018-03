■ STAFF REPORT

Join island children, Lee County Parks and Recreation and the Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center for their annual Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Children up to the age of 11 are welcome to the hunt, with three hunts classified through age categories. There will also be a visit from the Easter Bunny! Please bring one bag of soft, individually wrapped candy per child involved in the hunting. Call 964-2564 for more information.