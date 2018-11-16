Get ready to shop: Boca Bargains opens November 24

■ STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Nov. 24, marks the grand opening of Boca Bargains for the 2018-2019 season. The opening will include furniture and decorative items for sale in the Annex and on the brick patio near the Art Center. The main store area will feature men’s, ladies’ and children’s clothing, knick-knacks and “gently used” toys. For those who are in the holiday spirit, you won’t want to miss the festive Christmas boutique! Serious shoppers should arrive when the doors open at 9 a.m. on the 24th and plan to shop until Boca Bargains closes at noon.

Proceeds from Boca Bargains benefit the scholarship fund and community grant program of the Boca Grande Woman’s Club. Established in 1986, Boca Bargains is celebrating its 32nd year and has become an island fixture, staffed by volunteers from the Woman’s Club throughout the season. After the opening sale, the store will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon until April 2019.

(Please, no donations accepted on Opening Day. Donations welcome 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, beginning November 26.)