Gather ye white dogs while ye may, the time has come for … Westie Day!

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Mark your calendars for the 9th annual Boca Grande Westie Fest. The event will take place at the Boca Grande doggie park (The Gasparilla Inn’s 7th Street soccer field) on Sunday, March 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. The year the celebration is being organized by Helen Savio. Savio is expecting that about a dozen Westies and their owners will be coming to the park on Sunday, and as word continues to spread around town, she hopes there may be even more. “The more happy white tails, the better,” Savio said. For more information, call Helen at 964-1893.