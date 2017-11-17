G.I.F.T. tournament scheduled for next week, proceeds to benefit the Pass and sunset cam

■ STAFF REPORT

This year the 24th annual Gasparilla Island Flyfishing Tournament will benefit the Boca Grande Pass Web Cam project, which will be available to view by Dec. 1.

A new, high-quality camera will have the ability to pan 180 degrees with zoom capability.

As always, the G.I.F.T tournament will be held on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, November 21, and everyone is invited to participate.

If you don’t happen to fly fish, you can still support a great cause and drop by the pre-tournament cocktail party/captains meeting hosted by PJ’s SeaGrille on Monday evening, November 20 at 6 p.m. There will be a raffle of items donated by local businesses, great food, an open bar and a guaranteed good time.

Tickets are $35 at the door, and you can get more details by calling Gasparilla Outfitters at 964-0907 or online at GasparillaOutfitters.com.

The Boca Grande Web Cam will be available at bocagrandechamber.com, GasparillaOutfitters.com, Go2Boca.com and the Gasparilla Island State Park website. It will also be available to share via Facebook. The camera is currently being installed and tested, so keep checking the sites daily.

Over the past 23 years, the G.I.F.T. tournaments have raised more than $50,000 for local causes.