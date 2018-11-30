Fust Library presents free book wreath classes this Saturday

■ If you have enjoyed Sandy Jacobs’ monthly displays of folded book art at Fust Library, be sure to peek into the loggia or vestibule to see her wreaths made of book pages . A smaller version of the wreath design will be taught by Sandy in her once-yearly holiday class on Saturday, Dec. 1 from noon to 2 p.m. All are invited. Admission is free, and all materials will be provided. This wreath is tailor-made for book lovers to keep or to give – and it is guaranteed to be the most original design on the island. Please arrive promptly at noon.

