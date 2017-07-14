Fust Library named as one of 25 favorite Florida buildings

■ STAFF REPORT

Want to make the Fust famous?

This is your chance, as the American Institute for Architects and the Florida Foundation for Architecture are holding a contest to see which of 25 buildings get the most votes in their People’s Choice Awards.

The public can vote on their favorite building by going to the website, floridapeopleschoice.com, but voting is closed on July 28.

Winners will be announced at the AIA Convention in Naples on the July 29.

The People’s Choice Award gives Florida residents and visitors from all over the world the chance to vote on their favorite public buildings.

To date, previous years’ contests resulted in over a million votes cast recognizing buildings from Cinderella’s Castle to Miami’s iconic Fontainebleau.

“The annual People’s Choice Awards highlights the value of great design in our communities and puts a spotlight on architecture that represents more than just four walls and a roof. The buildings nominated represent unique places in our communities that may inspire and infuse wonder or they may evoke a sense of comfort and calm – but they are all designed by Architects.” said Joyce Owens, AIA RIBA, President of the AIA Florida Board of Directors.

“Over the course of the voting period, we encourage you to support your favorite outstanding Florida architectural landmarks and to vote early, vote often!”

This year, submissions include the internationally-known Orlando Buddhist temple Phap Vu and Gainesville’s Bo Diddly Plaza, among other stand-out examples of Florida public architecture built or renovated within the last five years.