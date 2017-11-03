Fust Library Foundation announces new interim director; author to speak on November 16

■ BY SUE ERWIN

There will be a variety of upcoming events for Boca Grande residents and visitors to attend this season, and Johann Fust Library Foundation Interim Executive Director Bobbie Marquis is pleased to announce that the new library newsletter will be available soon. Marquis has been the interim executive director since Jon Bednerik retired last summer.

“We have so many great events coming up for residents to attend this season – we are very excited,” Marquis said.

“To start with, we have an outstanding author who will be speaking on November 16 about her new book.”

Nan Alexander Doyle will speak in the library loggia at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 16 about her book, “Dig Where You Are – How One Person’s Effort Can Save a Life, Empower a Community and Create Meaningful Change in the World.”

Nan has lived and worked in North America, Europe and Asia for more than three decades, most recently as president of The International Forum – an organization that designs active learning experiences for the leaders of global corporations. For more than ten years she led and managed this organization and its network worldwide, assessed the challenges facing global corporations and created programs to address these.

In 2008 she left her corporate career and began a journey to reconnect with people she had met in the world who were solving problems in creative and sustainable ways. She recounts their stories and what she learned in her book.

“This book explains that it’s very true that one person’s actions can create a universal change in the world,” Marquis said. “For anyone who has wondered if their actions really matter, this conversation with the author will both inform and inspire.”

Nan is the daughter of Michael Alexander, the board chairman of Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center.

A reception and book signing will follow the presentation. The event is free.

The Johann Fust Library Foundation fall book sale will take place on Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Don’t miss the opportunity to peruse the wonderful collection of donated books available for purchase at a deep discount.

The semiannual event helps to raise funds for the Foundation. The Foundation’s primary mission is to maintain the buildings and gardens that beautify the library campus.

In addition to providing upkeep and care for the facility, the Foundation arranges and hosts literary events, which are open to everyone and free to attend.

For more information, call 964-0211.