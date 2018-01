Response to the Johann Fust Library Foundation’s upcoming presentation by Amor Towles has been so amazing that it is now sold out. According to Lindsay Major, the president of the Library Foundation, they regret the fact that they cannot accomodate everyone who is interested in attending the author’s lecture. Questions can be directed to the Johann Fust Library Foundation, 964-0211.

Posted by Marcy Shortuse Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.