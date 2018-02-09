Fundraiser for BGCCC sure to be as amazing as ever!

■ STAFF REPORT

In order to keep our island child care center running with top-notch equipment and supplies, the annual Boca Grande Child Care Center Fundraiser coordinators have given us a sneak peek at some of the items up for auction. The event will be held on Monday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at the Boca Grande Club.

Live auction items include:

Sunset and cocktail party for 50 at Lemon Bay’s beautiful new clubhouse overlooking the gorgeous nature preserve

Croquet soiree – Wear your whites, and bring your friends to The Gasparilla Inn croquet lawn for a fun evening of croquet and cocktails

Sunset yachting with the Busch’s – cocktails for your friends on the “Drinkability”

Cocktails for 30 at the beautiful Shore Lane home of the Perry’s

Silent auction items include:

Emerson Wickwire exquisite Florentine box

“A Season of Flowers” – five custom flower arrangements for your home through the 2018-2019 season

Spectacular tarpon sculpture designed by Kelly Borza

“TRUE” recumbent stationary exercise bike

Signed books by George W. Bush, Laura Bush and the Bush sisters

Five fishing trips donated by local guides

Gasparilla Inn golf round for four

Spa adventure at The Gasparilla Inn Spa

Ladies’ golf clubs and bag

Dinner for six, Boca Grande Club

Dinner for four, Boca Bay Pass Club

Art by local artists

Replica battery-operated Vespa by Radio Flyer for toddler

Jewelry from local artists

and much more …

Keep reading the Boca Beacon for more information to come!