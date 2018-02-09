Fundraiser for BGCCC sure to be as amazing as ever!

■ STAFF REPORT
In order to keep our island child care center running with top-notch equipment and supplies, the annual Boca Grande Child Care Center Fundraiser coordinators have given us a sneak peek at some of the items up for auction. The event will be held on Monday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at the Boca Grande Club.
Live auction items include:
- Sunset and cocktail party for 50 at Lemon Bay’s beautiful new clubhouse overlooking the gorgeous nature preserve
- Croquet soiree – Wear your whites, and bring your friends to The Gasparilla Inn croquet lawn for a fun evening of croquet and cocktails
- Sunset yachting with the Busch’s – cocktails for your friends on the “Drinkability”
- Cocktails for 30 at the beautiful Shore Lane home of the Perry’s
Silent auction items include:
- Emerson Wickwire exquisite Florentine box
- “A Season of Flowers” – five custom flower arrangements for your home through the 2018-2019 season
- Spectacular tarpon sculpture designed by Kelly Borza
- “TRUE” recumbent stationary exercise bike
- Signed books by George W. Bush, Laura Bush and the Bush sisters
- Five fishing trips donated by local guides
- Gasparilla Inn golf round for four
- Spa adventure at The Gasparilla Inn Spa
- Ladies’ golf clubs and bag
- Dinner for six, Boca Grande Club
- Dinner for four, Boca Bay Pass Club
- Art by local artists
- Replica battery-operated Vespa by Radio Flyer for toddler
- Jewelry from local artists
and much more …
Keep reading the Boca Beacon for more information to come!