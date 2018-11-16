Fun Walk, Hoop Shoot featured this Saturday

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Woman’s Club is sponsoring a Fun Walk on Saturday, Nov. 17 to kick off the first-ever Boca Fest – “Catch the Wellness Wave” in Boca Grande. Lace up your sneakers and improve your health by participating in this family fun activity. Register under the pavilion at the Boca Grande Community Center between 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. This 2-mile walk will take place on the GICIA bike path. The participant with the best poker hand at the end of the walk will win a prize donated by the Boca Grande Woman’s Club. All participants have a chance to win a door prize. Prizes will be awarded at the start of Boca Fest 2018 on the outdoor stage.

How the poker walk works:

Draw one playing card to begin …walk the route to draw four more cards … complete your five-card hand by finishing the route.

Turn in cards to have your poker hand recorded.

Route takes approximately 20-45 minutes to walk.

Follow the “CATCH THE WELLNESS WAVE” signs along the way.

After the walk, head on over to the Boca Grande Community Center basketball outdoor court to participate in the annual “Turkey Hoop Shoot” at 10 a.m. The free event is being sponsored by the Friends of Boca Grande Community Center, Lee County Parks and Recreation and the Boca Beacon. Registration starts at 9:10 a.m. at the court. The event is open to all ages. Prizes will be awarded in various age categories.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be fitness and yoga demonstrations, and wellness booths with representatives available to any questions. There will also be CPR and safety demonstrations, a Bloodmobile, flu shots and health screenings.

The event is being sponsored by Englewood Bank & Trust, Boca Grande Health Clinic, Boca Grande Fire Department, Boca Grande Woman’s Club, Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce, Lee County Parks & Recreation and Friends of Boca Grande Community Center.

An art and garden exhibit by The Island School students will also be on display.

“We tried to plan the event so there is something for everyone to enjoy,” said Debbie Frank, program director at Friends of Boca Grande Community Center.

For more information, visit friendsofbocagrande.org.