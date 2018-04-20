Free country music concert on April 24

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Country music fans won’t want to miss a free “Concert on the Green” event happening on Tuesday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. All are invited to the free event on the lawn at the Boca Grande Community Center. “Straight Outta Nashville Live Guitar Pull” is being sponsored by the Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center.

The event will feature Colin Elmore, Endless Summer and Mitch Rossell. Colin Elmore and The Danville Train signed a developmental record deal with Sony Entertainment, as well as a booking contract in 2016.

Endless Summer is a Canadian-born country music duo consisting of twin brothers Bob and Clint Moffatt, formerly of the band The Moffatts. To their credit, Bob and Clint have six international chart-topping albums selling more than six million units across 40 countries.

Friends of Boca Grande Community Center Program Director Debbie Frank said Reyn Guyer and his daughter, Ree, deserve all the credit for bringing the Guitar Pull artists to Boca Grande.

“Ree Guyer is CEO/President of Wrensong Entertainment, a music publishing/artist development company with offices in Nashville and Minneapolis,” Frank said.

Garth Brooks was quoted as saying, “Mitch Russell has one of those voices that spins your head around the second you hear it, but that is only the beginning. Once he has your attention – get ready for some of the best lyrics and melodies you have ever heard.

Delicious barbeque from Herbaque BBQ will be available for purchase at the show. BYOB and golf carts welcome.

For more information, call 964-2564.