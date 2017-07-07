Fourth of July long weekend makes for a busy one for fire, EMS

■ STAFF REPORT

While the island has been jam-packed with visitors this past week, the Boca Grande Fire Department and Lee County EMS didn’t have to respond to any serious calls.

On Saturday, July 1 the fire department responded to a medical call in the 400 block of Gulf Boulevard at approximately 4:39 p.m., and to another medical call at The Gasparilla Inn & Club at 10:22 p.m.

A third medical call came in at 11:04 p.m. in the 300 block of Gulf Boulevard.

On Sunday, July 2 at 1:32 p.m. Boca Grande Fire and EMS received a call from a person in medical distress in his boat on the sandbar at Bird Key, which is just north of the Boca Grande causeway’s middle bridge. That patient was taken by a Charlotte County Marine Patrol boat to Uncle Henry’s Marina, from which he was transported by Lee County EMS to Englewood Hospital. Charlotte County Fire, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Boca Grande Fire and Lee County EMS all assisted on the call.

CPR was performed on the patient, who was alive when he left the scene by ambulance.

On Sunday at 3:36 p.m. firefighters assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 200 block of Gulf Boulevard, and at 9:10 p.m. they responded to a small outside fire in the 500 block of Gulf Boulevard, near the intersection with Luke Street.

On Monday, July 3 firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the Gulf Shores Drive neighborhood which was unfounded.

At 10:13 p.m. on Monday the Boca Grande Fire Department was dispatched to a water rescue involving two people who had been kayaking around Cayo Costa and hadn’t checked in yet. The effort was cancelled prior to arrival, as the people were found.

At 12:21 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 firefighters received a call concerning a person drowning at the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse Beach. Upon arrival, they found the patient was doing well but had swallowed too much water.

At 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday firefighters and Lee County EMS responded to a call about a young male who was unconscious at the 14th Street beach access. He had apparently fainted.

At 9:07 p.m. firefighters responded to the report of an outside fire at the dead end of 7th Street. It was unfounded.