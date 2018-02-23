Five generations of island women to be featured at last History Bytes of the season

Featured News, The News
February 23, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print
Five generations of island women to be featured at last History Bytes of the season

■ STAFF REPORT

Join the Boca Grande Historical Society for the last History Byte of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m., at the Johann Fust Library.

Featured will be “Five Generations of Island Women,” featuring guest speakers Ruth Amen, Donette Gonia, Jennifer Burch and Melynda Read.

Three sisters will share their stories of their grandmother, mother and aunts, “The Sprott Ladies.”

The program is open to everyone, and refreshments will follow the program. For more information, call the Boca Grande Historical Society at 964-1600.

All History Bytes this season were sponsored by U.S. Trust.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post