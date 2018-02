PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION OF CHARLOTTE COUNTY WILL HOLD A MEETING ON MONDAY, FEB. 12 AT 1:30 P.M. AT THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER,

18500 MURDOCK CIRCLE, PORT CHARLOTTE

This meeting will include information regarding the proposed 40-room hotel, a 5,920 square-foot mixed-use development and an expanded marina facility at The Fishery property on Gasparilla Road.

The meeting is open to the public.