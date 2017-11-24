First Sunday in December means the annual lighting of the town Christmas tree

November 24, 2017
Join family and friends at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 for the annual lighting of the Boca Grande Community Christmas tree.

With clergy members from all island churches participating, the ceremony will take place on Park Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets.

A longtime Boca Grande tradition, the tree lighting will include carol singing led by the Boca Beaux quartet, and children from The Island School will take part in a live nativity scene.

Refreshments of apple cider and homemade cookies will be provided by the Boca Grande Woman’s Club, sponsor of the event.

In recognition of their dedication and tireless work during and after Hurricane Irma, representatives of the Boca Grande Fire Department will serve as Honorary Tree Lighters. Come and take part in this festive start to the Christmas season!

 

 

