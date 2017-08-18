First fishing tourney to be held in September

August 18, 2017
■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Beacon is teaming up with Boca Grande Marina and Lee County County Parks and Recreation staff to host a free youth fishing tournament at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 9. The two-hour fishing tournament is for boys and girls ages 15-and-under. It will take place at the Boca Grande Fishing Pier at the north end of the island, just south of Kappy’s Market. All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at the event. This is a catch and release tournament and bait will be provided. No lures are allowed. Registration is not necessary. Just show up at the pier with a fishing pole and tackle, ready to fish by 9 a.m.

Marcy Shortuse

