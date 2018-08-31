Turtle nest numbers up compared to this time last year

STAFF REPORT – Despite the red tide situation, sea turtle nest numbers are continuing to grow, hatchlings are making their way to the sea, and nest counts are up from this time last year.

As of August 24, the Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association reported 687 Caretta caretta (loggerhead) turtle nests on the island. There were 585 reported false crawls (when a turtle comes up onto the beach but does not lay a nest). One Chelonia mydas (green) turtle nest has been reported so far this year.

If you’re on the beach and see what you think is a red tide-intoxicated baby sea turtle, the best thing to do in that situation is to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) hotline (888) 404-FWCC and report it. FWC will then contact the BGSTA to pick it up. This allows FWC to track and document every element of the stranding, and they will work with the rehabilitation agencies to get the hatchling to the place that is most appropriate. It is not advised that you touch a hatchling, but if you think it is in distress, gently place it in a bucket with some damp sand, cover it with a towel, and wait for a volunteer to pick it up.

If you come across a sea turtle that is stranded or dead, or if you see someone disturbing a nest or turtle, call the FWC at (888) 404-FWCC.

Go to MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle for more information on Florida’s sea turtles, and click on “Research,” then “Nesting” for more data on sea turtle nesting.

The BGSTA is actively looking for volunteers. Training and supplies are provided. If you’re available a few mornings a week to assist, go to facebook.com/seaturtleawareness or send an email to bocagrandeseaturtles@gmail.com to find out more details.

