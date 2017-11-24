Register now for the Boca Grande Pass Yacht Club Christmas Boat Parade

November 24, 2017
The Boca Grande Pass Yacht Club is sponsoring a Christmas boat parade on Friday, December 8.

Dust off your Santa suit, gather your merrymaking friends, and decorate your boat. All boats are welcome, but you must pre-register.

The parade will begin just north of The Gasparilla Inn golf course at 5 p.m. The parade route will be along the bayou ending at Whiddens. A celebration party will be held at Miller’s Dockside Restaurant from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for participating boats.

For more information, call 964-1017 or send an email to barbbjenkins@gmail.com.

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine.
She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

