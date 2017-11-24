Register now for the Boca Grande Pass Yacht Club Christmas Boat Parade

The Boca Grande Pass Yacht Club is sponsoring a Christmas boat parade on Friday, December 8.

Dust off your Santa suit, gather your merrymaking friends, and decorate your boat. All boats are welcome, but you must pre-register.

The parade will begin just north of The Gasparilla Inn golf course at 5 p.m. The parade route will be along the bayou ending at Whiddens. A celebration party will be held at Miller’s Dockside Restaurant from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for participating boats.

For more information, call 964-1017 or send an email to barbbjenkins@gmail.com.