A penny for your thoughts on the new Pink Pony souvenirs … take note, this is pressing news

Big news from the frontlines of the Pink Pony this week: They have a new penny press with four different Boca Grande designs to choose from, including the Pink Pony’s legendary horse, World’s Best Tarpon fishing featuring a tarpon, the silhouette of the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse and an outline of the island itself.

It all started with a vision Ken Heimann Sr. woke up with one day. He consulted with Willie, who said the idea was sound, so he then set out to find a penny press.

Crank the old-fashioned wheel to create a shiny souvenir for your collection, or a unique gift for the holiday season!